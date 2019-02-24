CHICAGO (CBS)– “Home Chef’s” Maris Callahan joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about an upcoming 20-city food truck tour.

According to Callahan, a recent Food Genius survey found 80% of people do not know what they are having for dinner by 4 p.m. that same day.

Home Chef, one of the largest meal kit companies, makes dinner easier with pre-portioned ingredients and recipes.

Home Chef along with Juliana Zobrist, the wife of Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist, will be hosting the official launch to Home Chef’s 20-city food truck tour.

The kick-off will take place on March 2 at the Mariano’s in Wheaton from 1 to 3 p.m. The food truck will also be making a stop in Hoffman Estates on Sunday and in Arlington Heights on Monday.

Chicagoans can buy Home Chef meals at 43 Mariano’s locations.

Callahan said for every photo posted to social media from the Home Chef food truck and tagged with #dinnertonight @realhomechef between March 1 and August 18, Home Chef will donate one meal to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to help serve communities in need. Home Chef will donate up to 100,000 meals.