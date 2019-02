CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 4:30 a.m that a vehicle had been shot near 95th Street.

According to ISP, no one in the vehicle sustained any gunshot wounds. All passengers were removed from the car.

Traffic moved to one lane from the inbound Bishop Ford to the Dan Ryan.

The shooting is still under investigation and no one is in custody.