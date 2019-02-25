CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated goalie Corey Crawford from injured reserve, more than two months after he suffered a concussion in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
The Blackhawks also sent backup goalie Collin Delia down to Rockford to make room for Crawford on the active roster. The team did not say if Crawford will start in net for their next matchup, a road game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Crawford, 34, has not played in a game since Dec. 16, when he left in the first period against the Sharks, after the back of his head struck the right goalpost during a pileup.
This was Crawford’s second extended absence due to a concussion. He missed the final 47 games of the 2017-18 season, and the first five games of this season, after suffering a concussion in December 2017.
Delia, 24, split time with Cam Ward while Crawford was out for the past two months. In 15 games with Chicago, he went 6-4-3, with a 3.48 GAA, and .909 save percentage.
Ward, 34, is 14-10-4 in 29 games with the Blackhawks this season, with a 3.71 GAA and .893 save percentage.