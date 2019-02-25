CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dirksen Federal Courthouse has been closed in the Loop, and people inside were sheltering in place, amid a hazardous materials response, after chemical sensors went off Monday morning.

BREAKING: Chicago Fire Department is on scene of a HazMat situation at the Dirksen Fed Building. A source tells me it's due to a chemical detected at an air intake. An alarm went off alerting building maintenance. The building is closed. Employees sheltering in place @cbschicago — Marissa Bailey (@MarissaBaileyTV) February 25, 2019

A source said crews are investigating after an alarm went off due to a chemical detected at an air intake around 7:45 a.m.

Chicago Fire Department officials said air quality readings in the building were normal, as were air quality readings in the subway under the building. The Jackson stop on the CTA Blue Line is located under Dearborn in front of the Dirksen building.

Update. 219 Dearborn. Air quality normal in building and subway. No evacuations. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2019

It was unclear what the chemical was, or if it was something leaking from inside the building or a substance brought into the courthouse.People inside the building were told to shelter in place, and the building was closed until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.