CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said there’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented in the Jussie Smollett case.

And it doesn’t support the “Empire” actor’s version of what happened.

“It’s not the Chicago police saying he did something, it’s the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying this. Our job is to investigate it,” said Johnson.

He told ABC News the case against Smollett didn’t come together until two brothers became cooperating witnesses. They said Smollett paid them $3,500 to carry out the staged attack.

Smollett has maintained his innocence and is out on bond.