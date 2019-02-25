CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since 9 p.m. Feb. Sunday.

Dareus Danzy, 18, was last seen heading east near George Westinghouse College Prep in the 3200 block of W. Franklin Blvd.

Dareus is considered high risk because he has made statements suggesting he may harm himself or others.

He was wearing a black Columbia jacket, black pants and grey and red Jordan gym shoes.

He may be driving a blue four-door 2009 Chevrolet Impala with license plate number BA25570.

Anyone with any information on where Dareus might be is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266.