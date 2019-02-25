CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly will be back in court on Monday, where a judge will be assigned to oversee his trial on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Meantime, an attorney representing several alleged victims said he has uncovered another video showing the R&B singer sexually assaulting a minor.

Kelly, 52, spent the weekend in Cook County Jail, after a judge set his bail at $1 million on Saturday. He has been unable to pay the 10 percent required to be released.

Defense attorney Steven Greenberg said Kelly’s finances are a mess, and it has been complicated coming up with the $100,000 he needs to get out of jail, but he hopes to be able to post bond on Monday.

“This all happened on Friday. He wasn’t really prepared. He was surprised. Then Saturday, by the time we went to bond court, banks were closed,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said Kelly owes more than $161,000 in unpaid child support, but that won’t have an impact on his ability to bond out of jail.

“They can’t hold you in jail on a criminal case because you haven’t paid child support. He’s going to take care of the child support also. He’s been paying child support for years and years. It’s only recently he fell he fell a little bit behind,” he said.

Kelly has been accused of sexually abusing four victims, three of them underage girls. The abuse goes back 20 years, spanning from 1998 to 2010. He turned himself in Friday night, hours after a grand jury indicted him on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors have said a videotape shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Kelly’s DNA also allegedly was found in semen on one of the alleged victim’s shirts.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney representing one of the victims, tweeted Monday morning that he has uncovered a new video of Kelly sexually assaulting a minor. He said he would turn over the video to prosecutors on Monday.

I can confirm that we will be providing a second video showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor to prosecutors this morning. This tape was recently uncovered in connection with our ongoing nationwide investigation on behalf of victims. Justice must be done. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 25, 2019

Greenberg has maintained Kelly is innocent, and has never forced anyone to have sex.

“He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex,” Greenberg said.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges tied to a videotape that allegedly showed him having sex with an underage girl.