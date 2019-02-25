CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly’s attorney says his clients’ finances are a “mess,” which may explain why it took him days to post bond.

The R&B singer owes back rent that has only grown in recent months on his Chicago studio. It’s only one part of Kelly’s trail of financial troubles, according to legal documents.

Before Kelly turned himself in to police he left his studio on North Justine, where less than a year ago, records show, he owed more then $79,000 in rent.

He was sued by the property’s owner, Midwest Commercial Funding.

Six months later a Cook County Eviction order showed with back rent, court costs and attorney fees, what Kelly owed at the studio ballooned to $173,000.

In 2011, the signer’s financial woes included his homes. JPMorgan Chase foreclosed on his south suburban Olympia Fields mansion. The bank said Kelly owed $2.9 million.

In Atlanta court records show Kelly was sued for back rent at one home for $25,000 and another for $6,000.

More than $160,000 in back child support is due, records show. But Kelly’s attorney says that had nothing to do with keeping Kelly in jail for three nights.

“That’s a civil matter. He doesn’t have to post that to get of of jail,” Greenberg said.

It’s unclear what happened to Kelly’s money. He sold an estimated 75 million albums and sold out arenas worldwide