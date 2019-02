The 1st Ward alderman on the city’s North Side will be Daniel La Spata.

Joe Moreno, who has been the alderman for the 1st Ward since 2011, was challenged by Daniel La Spata and a write-in candidate Justin Tucker.

Recently Moreno had been in the news for filing a police report on a stolen car. Moreno later admitted was a misunderstanding between himself and a girlfriend who said she was allowed to borrow his vehicle.

La Spata has had troubles of his own. Earlier this month, it was revealed that a controversial photo of La Spata surfaced where he’s dressed in a banana costume, his friends in monkey masks, joined by a group of African American children.

The 1st Ward sits in the northern part of the city and includes sections of West Town, Wicker Park, Logan Square.