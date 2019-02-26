CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured, including two paramedics and a police officer, when an SUV T-boned an ambulance carrying a patient early Tuesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 1 a.m., a Chicago Fire Department ambulance was headed south on Richmond Street, with its lights and sirens activated, when an SUV headed west on Granville Avenue ran a stop sign, and crashed into the cab of the ambulance on the driver’s side.

A Fire Department spokesperson said six people were taken to hospitals, including two paramedics, and a police officer who was in the ambulance, escorting a patient to the hospital.

Two of the victims were in serious to critical condition, one was in fair to serious condition, and three were in good to fair condition.

Police have not said if any charges or traffic citations were issued.