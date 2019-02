In a crowded field of contenders, Byron Sigcho-Lopez and Alex Acevedo garnered the votes to compete in a runoff for the 25th Ward seat being vacated by Danny Solis.

Since announcing his retirement last November after more than 20 years in office, Solis had been ensnared in controversy. It was reported he wore a wire for the FBI while having conversations with Ald. Ed Burke (14th) who is now under federal investigation for alleged extortion.

But Solis himself was being watched by the feds, as it was revealed that contributors supplied him with money, Viagra and sex acts.

The government listened to more than 18,000 hours of the alderman’s conversations in one year. But Solis has not been charged with any crime.

Solis hasn’t been seen or heard from since it was revealed that he wore a wire for the FBI to tape his conversations with Burke. But since then, Solis has resigned as Chairman of the city’s Zoning Committee.

Five candidates ran for the aldermanic seat, including Troy Hernandez, Byron Singcho-Lopez, Hilario Dominguez, Alex Acevedo and Aida Flores.

The 25th Ward which is majority Hispanic, is located in the lower West Side, includes Pilsen, parts of Chinatown and Little Italy as well as the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

