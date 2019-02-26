CHICAGO (CBS) — Several children were injured late Monday night, when an elderly church bus driver drove off the Indiana Toll Road, and crashed onto an embankment, wile allegedly driving under the influence.

Indiana State Police said 47 people on a bus owned by Jesus Saves Missionary Baptist Church in Gary were headed home from the Bulls game at the United Center, when one of the chaperones noticed something was wrong with the driver. The children were with the Gary-based Above The Rim basketball program.

The bus was headed east on the Indiana Toll Road, when it went off the pavement and onto a gravel embankment between two guard rails on the center median just before the Cline Avenue exit. The front tires ended up completely off the ground.

Everyone on board was tossed from their seats.

Parents heard about the crash and rushed to the scene.

“Something happened with the driver, where there was some situation where there was really lack of attention, and we did alert the driver to get him focused on the road, because he was missing the off ramp,” coach Will Miller said.

One adult and four children were taken to the hospital for leg injuries and head/neck pain.

Police said the driver, 82-year-old Wilton Carr, of Gary, was taken to the hospital for a sobriety test, which he failed. He has been charged with four counts of operating while intoxicated.

Carr was being held at the Lake County Jail.