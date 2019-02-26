CHICAGO (CBS) — A few lakeside flurries are expected this afternoon before a new wave of snow showers pops up near the Wisconsin border Tuesday night.

A weather front currently above Nebraska could bring light snow and freezing rain to the area after midnight.

Any snow will likely taper off by 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Expect snow totals to accumulate to less than a half inch, while areas near the Wisconsin border could range between 1 and 2 inches.

Meanwhile, the average temperature by the last week of February is 39 degrees, putting the Chicago area well below average for this time of year.

Here’s the latest five-day forecast:

Tuesday night: Snow and freezing drizzle, with a low of 23 degrees

Wednesday: Early morning snow showers and freezing drizzle. Dry conditions are expected by the afternoon. High 33 degrees

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Snow at night. High of 33 degrees

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 27 degrees

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 17 degrees