



For Adam Thomas, the driver whose car was damaged by falling concrete from an overpass this month, the impact was tremendous.

“I thought I got rear ended, that’s what it felt like, until I looked out the rear window and saw there was no rear window,” Thomas said.

He said was driving under the Oak Park Avenue overpass, when three to four, one to two foot long pieces of concrete, hit the rear quarter panel of his 2017 Honda Civic. The concrete caused the back windshield to explode. Some of the glass, even hit his back.

“A second or two earlier and it could have hit the front windshield or gone through,” Thomas said. “Who knows?”

According to the Village of Oak Park, the entire surface of the overpass, where the concrete fell from, was being redone before the incident. Repairs had ended for the winter and will start next month or in April. In February, some loose pieces of falling concrete, left a driver with quite a story to tell.

When this happened on Feb.11th, IDOT told CBS2 that falling concrete, isn’t unusual. Temperature changes, heavy traffic and moisture play a role. Age also plays a role and the bridge was built in 1958.

Bridge inspections are done every two years.

“I think yearly would be better,” Thomas said. “Things can change in two years. Look at this crazy week weather we’ve been having, the freezing, thawing, freezing, thawing. That could easily displace concrete or any strong material off of anythingo.”

An IDOT spokesperson said inspections are done every two years or each year, depending on the age, condition and type of structure, as required by federal guidelines.

The department is not considering changing the frequency of inspections on its bridges.