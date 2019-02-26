WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A Chicago-bound passenger jet has had to return to a Connecticut airport after what the Federal Aviation Administration described as fumes were reported on board.

Authorities say American Airlines Flight 2250 made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday shortly after takeoff.

American Airlines described the issue as an “odor” caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein says there were 93 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737-800. There were no reported injuries.

Feinstein says the issued has been fixed. Most passengers were rebooked on other flights.

The FAA is investigating.

