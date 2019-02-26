



A German concert hall has canceled an upcoming R. Kelly show, amidst new criminal sexual abuse allegations that came out Friday, while scheduled R. Kelly shows in another German City, Hamburg, and in the Netherlands, are in question.

The artist last week was charged in Cook County with with sexually abusing four victims, including three underage girls.

Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, a city in the southern part of Germany, announced the cancellation of the April 12 R. Kelly show in a Facebook Tuesday.

“With regard to these new and objective facts, we have decided to cancel the contract,” reads the post, which is written in German.

It was unclear whether tickets purchased for the show would be refunded.

Kelly scheduled concerts in two locations in Germany and one in the Netherlands in April.

Tickets for another show scheduled for April 14 in the German city of Hamburg are still on sale.

In the Netherlands, music venue “The Box” had removed the previously-planned April 20 Amsterdam show from its website and concert listings on Facebook.

The website link that publishes show details reads “page not found.”

The media in the Netherlands reports the R. Kelly concert that was scheduled in Amsterdam was announced after Surviving R. Kelly was broadcast. It sparked an immediate backlash, reports the NL Times.

Kelly announced tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a tweet earlier this month, but then deleted the post.