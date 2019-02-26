CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old caregiver has been ordered held without bond, charged with killing an elderly man under his care in south suburban Homewood.

Frederick Walker, of Justice, was charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 78-year-old James Kerrigan. He was denied bail at a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon in Markham.

Homewood police said Walker was employed by a private home health care agency, and was working as a caregiver for Kerrigan, following a surgical procedure.

Kerrigan was found dead in his home near 185th and Carpenter streets on Feb. 20, after a fire at his house. An autopsy determined he died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Neighbors said Kerrigan was divorced and lived in the home alone.

Walker’s next court date was not immediately available.