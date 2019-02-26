CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old was fatally shot while riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the Old Irving Park area on Monday night.

According to officials, the victim was identified as Emanuel Gallegos.

Chicago police said Gallegos was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Addison Street. Just before 6 p.m., police said a Hispanic male standing on a corner with two other males fire shots, striking Gallegos in the neck.

The 17-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes described Gallegos as a straight “A” student who has never had any involvement with police.

No one is in custody and this incident is still under investigation.