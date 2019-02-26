



You can now spend quality time with sea otters at the Shedd Aquarium–for a price.

The Shedd Aquarium is letting guests feed, touch, train and play with sea otters as part of its “Extraordinary Experiences” program.

Adults who pay $109.95 (kids are $94.95) will get entry to the “Sea Otter Extraordinary Experience” exhibit, a one-hour-long session that incorporates hands-on time with learning, according to a news release from the Shedd.

Guests can learn about sea otter biology and behavior, diet and threats facing the endangered sea animals in the wild.

“Guests have never been able to come face to face with the otters like this before at Shedd, and we cannot wait for them to see what we see every day,” said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium, in a news release. “While they may come in because of the gregarious and engaging nature of the animals, we hope that connecting our otters up close and seeing them look back at you will have a real impact on folks. We want guests to walk away with a greater love for aquatic animals and a real understanding on why they need our help.”

The program will be held on weekends-only starting March 3 and new dates will be added in April. Guests can sign up for Shedd’s eNews to learn about registration dates.