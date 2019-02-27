CHICAGO (CBS)–Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is facing possible punishment for criticizing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard officials are looking into whether Kinzinger, who belongs to the Wisconsin detachment, should be punished for criticizing Evers’ decision to withdraw troops from the U.S. southern border.

Kinzinger, a Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot, was flying surveillance missions after President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

On Monday, he tweeted his disapproval of Evers’ decision to order Wisconsin troops to pull out of Arizona.

Writing directly to the governor, he tweeted:

“Your guardsmen saved many lives and protected our country on this mission. Did you go visit them on the border to see for yourself? Or did you make your decision based solely on politics?”

Wisconsin law says commissioned officers can be punished for using “contemptuous words” against certain elected officials, including the President of the U.S., the Vice President and the Wisconsin Governor and Legislature, among other elected officials.

Kinzinger says after serving at the border, the drug smuggling and human trafficking that occurs there is a “security threat” to the nation.