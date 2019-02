Cubs' Darvish Shakes Off Wildness, Excited By Spring DebutDarvish threw 19 pitches against five D-backs hitters in the first inning at Sloan Park, and got only one swing and miss, then had to wait while the Cubs sent nine batters to the plate in a four-run first.

Robbie Gould Won't Return To Bears In 2019; 49ers Use Franchise Tag To Keep KickerRobbie Gould won't be kicking field goals for the Chicago Bears in 2019, after the 49ers used the franchise tag to keep the kicker in San Francisco for another season.

Proposed MLB Rule Changes To Speed Up GamesMLB and MLBPA are looking at instituting a pitch clock and restricting mound visits as ways to speed up baseball games and add excitement.

WWE's Roman Reigns Announces Cancer In Remission, Returns To RingWWE superstar Roman Reigns made an emotional return to the ring to announce he has beaten cancer into remission.

With Antetokounmpo Sidelined, Bucks Beat Bulls 117-106Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Polished Madrigal Could Make Quick Rise To MajorsMadrigal was selected by the White Sox with the No. 4 pick in last year's amateur draft and signed for a bonus of just over $6.4 million.