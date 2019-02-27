



Chicago police have released images of the alleged gunman in the shooting death of a Northside College Prep student in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was shot and killed Monday night, as he was riding in a car near Addison and Kostner.

Police said a group standing on the north side of the street shouted gang slogans at people in the vehicle, and then one of the person on the street opened fire, shooting Emanuel in the neck.

Emanuel was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Wednesday, police released an image of the shooting suspect, a Hispanic teenager whose first name reportedly is Luis, but who also goes by the nicknames “CK” and “Goonie.”

The image, which appears to be a screenshot from a cell phone camera, shows the suspect holding a handgun in his left hand.

Emanuel’s father wants to know why and how someone would do this to his son, who was on his way to get a haircut when he was shot and killed.

“A lot of bad guys take his life. I don’t know why they do that,” Esteban Gallegos said.

His father, Esteban, said he was supposed to pick up Emanuel after his haircut, and called his son many times, but he never picked up.

“I was real mad. I said ‘Emanuel, when you come here, you’ll see what I’m going to do with you,’ but how he going to answer the phone when he was killed?” Esteban Gallegos said. “How he going to answer the phone if he already is dead?”

Emanuel was a straight-A student at Northside College Prep. His family said he loved to play soccer and basketball, and never caused any problems. His father said he can’t believe he has to bury his son.

“I hope the police find the guy who did it. I don’t want to kill him, I want him to pay for what he do, taking the life of a young boy,” he said.

Police said the suspect is known to frequent the area of Lockwood and Altgeld in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but should call 911 and provide a detailed description of the suspect and his location.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes described Gallegos as a straight “A” student who has never had any involvement with police. Northside College Prep principal Kelly Mest sent a letter to students and parents, regarding Gallegos’ death.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” she stated. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for the entire school, especially our students.”

The Chicago Public Schools’ Crisis Management Unit will be at Northside College Prep Tuesday to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members.

A “GoFundMe” page has been created to help support Gallegos’ family. The page has already raised over $7,500.