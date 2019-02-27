Chicago (CBS) — Three Illinois Department of Corrections employees were charged with official misconduct and battery, according to Illinois State Police.

Giovanni Rodriguez, Jason Cremer and James Fike were arrested between Sunday and Monday.

According to state police, the three men allegedly performed an act, which is forbidden by law and without legal justification, which caused bodily harm to an inmate on Feb. 3.

Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike were each charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of battery.

A joint investigation into the incident was carried out by the Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation and Illinois Department of Corrections Task Force.