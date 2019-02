Michael Cohen testified before Congress Wednesday, turning on President Donald Trump and alleging a criminal conspiracy in the Oval Office. Cohen, who has admitted to lying before, now says he’s telling the truth.

“I am here under oath to correct the record,” he said.

Cohen unleashed a torrent of charges against his former client, the president of the United States.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen said. “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Cohen told the House Oversight Committee Trump ordered him to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I am providing the committee today with several documents,” he said. “These include a copy of a check Mr. Trump wrote to reimburse me for the hush money payments I made to cover up his affair.”

Cohen said the transaction broke the law because it was disguised as a legal payment to him, and Donald Trump Jr. signed off on it.

When asked by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Cohen testified that it was part of a criminal conspiracy of criminal financial fraud.

In claiming the president is a racist, Cohen cited a visit to Chicago.

“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way,” Cohen said. “He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a s***hole. That was when Barack Obama was president of the United States.”

Cohen, who is going to prison, said he broke the law to protect the president.

“I have done some real soul searching,” he said. “I see now that my ambition and the intoxication of Trump power had much to do with the bad decisions, in part, that I made.”

Republicans on the committee pounced.

“When you failed to report $4 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, did you do that to protect Donald Trump?”

“No, I did not,” Cohen responded.

“He pled guilty on cheating on his taxes, lying to the IRS. He’s the best witness you got?” said Rep. Mark Green.

Cohen said Trump once threatened legal action against his high school and college if they ever released his transcripts or SAT scored.

Cohen’s testimony lasted all day.