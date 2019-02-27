CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, is testifying before Congress on Wednesday, and in his opening remarks called the president a racist who claimed “black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

He also said as he and Trump were driving through a poor black neighborhood in Chicago, Trump said “only black people could live that way.”

In his opening remarks to the House Oversight Committee, Cohen said, “Mr. Trump is a racist.”

“The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries “s***holes,” Cohen is expected to say. “In private, he is even worse.

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘s***hole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States. While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”

Cohen also is expected to testify about possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. He likely will face intense questioning by members of the House Oversight Committee about the lies he told to congressional investigators in 2017.

He is facing a number of charges:

Charged with making false statements to Congress (sentenced to two months in prison)

Charged with violating campaign finance law in a separate case involving the hush money payments paid to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Mr. Trump (Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison).

Cohen will testify about hush money payments Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair, plans to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow, and whether the president directed him to lie to Congress; and he has provided documents to back up his unflattering statements about his former boss.