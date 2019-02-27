



A mumps outbreak has been reported in northwest suburban McHenry County, where eight people reportedly have the illness, according to the McHenry County Health Department.

Mumps, a contagious viral disease spread through saliva, was reported at a church in Crystal Lake and at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock, according to the health department, which did not name the church.

Six cases were reported at the church, and two were at the jail. The health department says other potential mumps cases are being investigated.

The people who have mumps are being isolated until they’re no longer infectious, according to health officials. At the jail, two inmates were infected, and they were incarcerated at the time of infection, the health department said.

Mumps symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Swollen salivary glands can accompany puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Other mumps cases have been reported in recent months at Chicago-area universities.