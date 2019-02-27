



A man wanted for murder in California shot himself Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township, police said.

Around 3 p.m., Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Charles police responded to a residence in the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road after a reported sighting of Mark Allan Sypien.

Upon arrival, police heard a single gunshot and found a man on the front lawn suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Sypien.

The 51-year-old is a suspect in the shooting death of 76-year-old John Moore in Danville, California.

The shooting on Sunday was the first homicide in Danville in three years.

The Kane County Sheriff’s office said Sypien was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.