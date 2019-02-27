CHICAGO (CBS)– About twenty-one percent of students at South Middle School in Arlington Heights were out sick, with a potential influenza virus, Wednesday.

School officials confirmed 185 students were called out of school Wednesday and the school population totals 884 students. On Tuesday, school officials said 23 students were sent home due to illness.

South Middle School administration sent out a letter to parents, warning of influenza symptoms and prevention measures. According to a letter, 13 families reported verified Influenza A diagnoses.

“Our custodial team is treating some areas of the building more frequently to help prevent the spread of germs,” the letter stated. “Several of our teachers had students using their school supplies wipes to address personal items and surfaces around them in the classroom/lockers.”

South Middle School officials said they are consulting Cook County Health Department guidelines to help control the spread of illness.