CHICAGO (CBS) — Round Lake resident Jenny D’Agostino’s dog is not only a service dog, but also her yoga partner.

In a Facebook video, D’Agostino shows followers her family’s dog Quinn joining her for a quick yoga session.

“My dogs love working out with me. They think it’s play time,” she said. “She loves love.”

D’Agostino’s daughter Taylor was severely injured in a horseback riding accident. As her daughter started using a wheelchair, D’Agostino was left her questioning the next steps to take in the recovery process.

“When tragedy hits, you are in shock,” D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino said when a service dog was recommended to help and she thought, “Why not?”

The family had service dog Quinn trained and got to bring her home in August.

Quinn helps Taylor with her day-to-day life, with tasks like picking up her phone or credit card. Since August, Taylor and Quinn have developed a special bond.

“She knows when Taylor is not having a good day,” D’Agostino said. “It’s just unbelievable.

When it comes to Quinn’s love for her new family and participating in Yoga, D’Agostino said, “It was meant to be.”

: (Video credit: Jenny D’Agostino)