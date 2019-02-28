  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4-Year-Old Dies In Fire, Aurora, Aurora Fire, Fire, Townhome Fire


CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old girl is dead after a four-unit townhome caught fire in Aurora Wednesday afternoon, fire officials confirm.

The building in the 1800 block of Carnation Court caught fire shortly before 2 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman and a five-month-old girl also suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Loyola Hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

A total of 43 firefighters arrived at the scene with additional help from the North Aurora Fire Department.

One firefighter was injured. They were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital and released.

The estimated loss is $500,000.

The fire started in a first floor living, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Almost $10,000 has been raised so far.