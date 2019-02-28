CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old girl is dead after a four-unit townhome caught fire in Aurora Wednesday afternoon, fire officials confirm.
The building in the 1800 block of Carnation Court caught fire shortly before 2 p.m.
A 25-year-old woman and a five-month-old girl also suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Loyola Hospital.
The fire is under investigation.
A total of 43 firefighters arrived at the scene with additional help from the North Aurora Fire Department.
One firefighter was injured. They were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital and released.
The estimated loss is $500,000.
The fire started in a first floor living, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Almost $10,000 has been raised so far.