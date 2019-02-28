



A four-year-old girl is dead after a four-unit townhome caught fire in Aurora Wednesday afternoon, fire officials confirm.

The building in the 1800 block of Carnation Court caught fire shortly before 2 p.m.

Volunteers responding to fires across the region today. Large fire in #Aurora, dedicated volunteers just leaving the site. Other fires in Chicago and Maywood. Thank you #RedCross volunteers for responding to people in need and providing comfort and assistance. #endhomefires pic.twitter.com/B6q2T8qTAs — American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois (@ChicagoRedCross) February 28, 2019

A 25-year-old woman and a five-month-old girl also suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Loyola Hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

A total of 43 firefighters arrived at the scene with additional help from the North Aurora Fire Department.

One firefighter was injured. They were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital and released.

The estimated loss is $500,000.

The fire started in a first floor living, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Almost $10,000 has been raised so far.