Chicago (CBS) — An Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle was diverted to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport Wednesday because of an odor that made several people onboard sick.

The flight, which took off from O’Hare International Airport at 5:48 p.m., landed in Minneapolis-St. Paul at 7:17 p.m., according to Patrick Hogan of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Airport police, fire personnel and paramedics met passengers at the gate, where six passengers and four crew members were checked.

The four flight attendants were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Alaska Airlines said the flight was canceled and passengers were rebooked to continue on to Seattle Thursday.

Maintenance completed a detailed diagnostic inspection of the aircraft and were unable to recreate the odor. The plane has been returned to service.