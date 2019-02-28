CHICAGO (CBS)–A string of armed robberies targeting CTA passengers in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood has prompted police to issue a community alert.

In all the incidents, an offender approaches someone as they exit a CTA train or bus on Pulaski Road, batters them and forcefully takes their belongings.

The offender(s) are described as a group of between one and three black males.

The robberies were reported in the following locations on the following dates:

• 2100 Block of South Pulaski Road on Wednesday, February 6 at 9 p.m.

• 2000 Block of South Pulaski Road on Thursday, February 21 at 11:13 p.m.

• 1900 Block of South Pulaski Road on Tuesday, February 26 at 12:10 a.m.