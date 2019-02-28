Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Crime, Chicago Police, Community Alert, CTA robberies, North Lawndale, Pulaski, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)–A string of armed robberies targeting CTA passengers in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood has prompted police to issue a community alert.

In all the incidents, an offender approaches someone as they exit a CTA train or bus on Pulaski Road, batters them and forcefully takes their belongings.

The offender(s) are described as a group of between one and three black males.

The robberies were reported in the following locations on the following dates: 

• 2100 Block of South Pulaski Road on Wednesday, February 6 at 9 p.m.

• 2000 Block of South Pulaski Road on Thursday, February 21 at 11:13 p.m.

• 1900 Block of South Pulaski Road on Tuesday, February 26 at 12:10 a.m.

 

 