CHICAGO (CBS)–A six-foot-long boa constrictor was found in south suburban Frankfort Wednesday night, according to police.

The massive reptile was found near Ironwood Drive and Stonebridge Road last, according to a Facebook post from the Frankfort Police Department.

Police said the snake may have been abandoned.

The boa was transferred Thursday morning. to the Chicago Reptile House in Orland Park, according to police.