



Brookfield Zoo welcomed a giant anteater pup into the world last year and he’s now making his debut to the public.

The unnamed male pup, born on Dec. 15, is the third for mom Tulum and dad Lupito.

The baby anteater currently spends most of his time on his mom’s back and will do so for several more months before exploring his surroundings on his own.

Giant anteaters, the largest of the four anteater species, are found throughout tropical areas in Central and South America. Pups are born with full coats of hair matching the color of their mother to camouflage and protect them from predators.

They weigh up to 100 pounds and have two-foot-long tongues, which help them eat thousands of ants and termites everyday.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature classifies the species as “vulnerable”. The giant anteater population is declining due to habitat loss, road kills, hunting and wildfires.

Brookfield Zoo has been caring for the species since 1958.

For a schedule of when the pup and his mom can be seen, visit czs.org/AnteaterPup.