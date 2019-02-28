



Catcher Willson Contreras was named an all-star last season, then slumped in the second half. He did play over 1,100 innings leading the majors, so what is his approach this year?

“I think it’s going to be a little bit easier,” Contreras said. “I’m not going to try too hard, just go out there, have fun… keep doing everything I can for my team to help to get into the playoff.”

Contreras is playing with a heavy heart right now with his mind on the troubles in his native Venezuela.

“We just have some kind of dictatorship going on in Venezuela,” Contreras said. “I think and I will hope it’s over soon. I’m just tired of seeing a lot of kids dying because they don’t have nothing to eat … It’s really bad when you go back to your country and just see all this stuff.”

Contreras would like to bring back his Venezuelan flag arm sleeve for the season if baseball will allow him. If not, he will still represent his home country wearing a t-shirt under his jersey that he had made.

“I made some shirt that says ‘Freedom for Venezuela’. I’m going to be wearing them to all the spring training,” Contreras said. “All the profits are going to be donated to Venezuelan foundation. Whatever it takes to help my people, I will do it.”

