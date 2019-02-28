



A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Northside College Prep student Emanuel Gallegos in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, and is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon. His name was not released, due to his age.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the gunman, showing him holding a handgun in his left hand. Police said the suspect goes by the street names “CK” and “Goonie.”

He allegedly shot at a passing car around 5:35 p.m. Monday, as he was standing with a group of people near Addison and Kostner. Police said the group was shouting gang slogans before the gunman opened fire. The gunfire hit Gallegos in the neck.

Gallegos, a straight-A student at North Side College Prep, was on his way to get a haircut at the time of the shooting. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His father wants to know why and how someone would do this to his son.

“A lot of bad guys take his life. I don’t know why they do that,” Esteban Gallegos said.

Gallegos’ family said he loved to play soccer and basketball, and never caused any problems.

Northside College Prep principal Kelly Mest sent a letter to students and parents, regarding Gallegos’ death.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” she stated. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for the entire school, especially our students.”

A “GoFundMe” page has been created to help support Gallegos’ family. The page has already raised over $30,000.