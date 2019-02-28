CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot and killed, including two children, in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night in Joliet.

Around 10:20 p.m., Joliet police responded to a shooting at a home near Whitley and Wilson Avenues.

Officers found a man, woman, and two children dead on the second floor of the home.

Police said the shooting appears to have been a murder-suicide.

They have not said who they believe was responsible, but there are unconfirmed reports a husband killed his wife and two children.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything unusual Wednesday night. They said the family kept to themselves, and were rarely seen outside the home.