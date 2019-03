Chicago (CBS) — Johnnie Graves, 82, has been reported missing, Chicago police said.

He was last seen Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Karlov Avenue, in the Hermosa neighborhood.

He was wearing a black hat, brown jacket, black pants and black shoes.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives SVU at 312-744-8266.