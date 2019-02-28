CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man who suffers from diabetes and a heart condition.

Keith Beecher, 55, was last seen in Will County on Feb. 25.

Beecher is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say he frequents the 2nd, 3rd and 4th police districts.

It’s not known what Beecher was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Area South Detective Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8274.