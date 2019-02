CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for 69-year-old Miguel Cortez, who was last seen in the South Loop earlier this month.

Cortez has dementia, police said.

He was last seen Feb. 11 on the 1400 block of South Canal, according to police.

Cortez weights about 170 pounds and if 5-foot-nine inches tall.

It is unknown what type of clothing he was wearing when he went missing.