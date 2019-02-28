CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of Lower Wacker Drive was closed Thursday morning, after a dump truck crash caused a fuel spill outside the Willis Tower.

Police said a dump truck hit a barrier on the loading dock at Willis Tower around 5:10 a.m., causing the truck to spill about 80 gallons of diesel fuel.

Police shut down the Lower Wacker Drive exit from Congress Parkway, while Fire Department crews cleaned up the spill.

Fire Department officials said the spill had been cleaned up by about 6:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.