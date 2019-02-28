SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of an Illinois state trooper who was helping victims in a multiple-vehicle highway crash.

Cook County prosecutors accuse 61-year-old Scott Larsen of Kenosha of causing the January accident on Interstate-294 near Northbrook that claimed the life of 34-year-old Trooper Christopher Lambert.

Authorities say Lambert was headed home when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him.

Prosecutors say Larsen is charged with reckless homicide of a police officer and with violating Scott’s Law.

Scott’s Law refers to Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed in 2000 while assisting at a crash on a Chicago expressway. It requires drivers to slow down and yield to stopped emergency vehicles.

