CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including two police officers, were injured when a squad car collided with another vehicle Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun on the South Side, and were headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue, when a Kia sedan headed west on Marquette Road hit their squad car. Police said the squad car’s lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.

Two officers and the driver of the Kia were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Police said the driver of the Kia was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.