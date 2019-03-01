



How would you like to travel for free for an entire year? There’s just one catch – you have to delete all of your Instagram posts! It’s all part of a contest promoting the return of JetBlue’s “All You Can Jet” pass.

To enter the contest, the airline wants you to delete all of your Instagram posts and upload their “All You Can _____ ” image with the blank space filled, using the hashtag #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes. Images must be uploaded on Instagram and on their contest page.

Your Instagram feed can only contain your custom contest photo until the end of March 8.

JetBlue is so serious about the contest, they deleted their own Instagram posts to promote the contest.

Entries must be submitted by 9 a.m. on March 8. Three lucky three winners will be chosen. JetBlue will also cover airfare for the winners’ travel companions.

You can read the official rules, here.