Chicago (CBS) — Oswego police believe they have identified an injured man who was found behind the Kohl’s store on Route 34.

The 53-year-old was lying in a snowbank with severe burns on his face and body.

Police say they also found a gas can and remnants of an igniter.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and airlifted to another hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators say the evidence does not indicate foul play or that the incident was accidental.

Oswego police are assuring residents that there is no threat to their safety.