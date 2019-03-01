CHICAGO (CBS) — Meteorological winter officially ended Feb. 28, and despite a record cold spell, it was generally a normal winter.

Temperatures were slightly above average. The average high temperature for the winter was 33.7 degrees, which is .1 degrees above the 1981 to 2010 average, according to the National Weather Service. The average low temperature was 19.7 degrees, which is .6 degrees above normal.

Rain and snow totals were above average as well. 8.09 inches of precipitation was recorded, which is 2.32 inches above normal. There was a total of 28.6 inches of snow recorded in Chicago, which is .5 inches above normal.

However, several daily records were set or tied during the winter: