CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in northwest Indiana are searching for two teenagers who have been missing since Monday, and might have driven to the Chicago suburbs.

Police in St. John, Indiana, said 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, were last seen around noon Monday.

They might be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Indiana Riley Red Wagon license plate RY9007.

Police said reports indicate they might be in Valparaiso or in south suburban New Lenox.

Anyone who sees them, or their car, should call St. John police at 219-365-6035, or Cedar Lake police at 219-374-5416.