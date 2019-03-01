CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will bring a dusting of snow and will be followed by bitter cold as meteorological spring begins.

Expect minor amounts of snow Friday night until daybreak Saturday, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says. Most places will receive a dusting but up to an inch is possible along the Wisconsin border. Some patchy freezing drizzle may mix in as well.

The next system will bring light snow Sunday starting around sunrise. It will be followed by an Arctic blast bringing bitter cold temperatures that will linger through Tuesday.

A look at the forecast:

Friday night: Cloudy, light snow. Low of 25 degrees

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High of 33 degrees

Sunday: Light snow. High of 24 degrees

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 13 degrees

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 18 degrees

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 26 degrees