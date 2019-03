Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert after two men tried to abduct a teen girl in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking to school in the 8700 block of South Crandon when the men jumped out of a white van, grabbed her backpack and tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

Both wore all black clothing and black ski masks.

The girl broke free and was able to run to school to tell authorities.