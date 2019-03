Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was hit by a car in West Garfield Park Saturday night, police said.

The officer was struck during a traffic stop in the 4400 block of West Madison around 7:30 p.m.

The driver fled the scene, crashing a short distance later.

Two civilians sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The officer also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

One offender is in custody.